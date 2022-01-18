Iran, Nakhchivan discuss resolving issues on customs coop.

Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini met and held talks with the head of the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Shehet Hebib Beyli.

During the meeting, Hosseini raised customs-related problems of Iranian companies and economic activists, calling for resolving the problems and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

He also termed these meetings as useful, and he emphasized increasing the interactions of the relevant officials of the two countries in these fields.

The head of Nakhchivan's customs also expressed his satisfaction over the good relations of the Iranian and Azerbaijani customs officials.

The spread of COVID-19 and its restriction caused some problems in the process of cooperation and interaction between the two countries, he said, expressing hope that the ties reach a favorable status in the future.

