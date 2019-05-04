Tabriz, Nakhchivan review Medical ties

This medical conference was followed by holding several workshops and mutual visits from the health centers of two sides, as well as holding two joint medical conferences hosted by Urmia city in West Azerbaijan Province of Iran and Nakhchivan.

The medical team of the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences met and held talks with health minister and president of the Nakhchivan State University on medical and educational cooperation.

Both sides reviewed ways of continuing cooperation and development of relations in this field by examining the capabilities and needs of Iran and Nakhchivan.

