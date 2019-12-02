NIDC drills 110,000 meters of oil, gas wells in 8 months

According to NIDC, Mohammad Ale-Khamis, NIDC deputy CEO for drilling operations, said the company had spudded 81 oil and gas wells during the 8 months, adding the figure entailed 25 development and 6 appraisal wells as well as 49 workovers.

He said from a different perspective, 60 wells were ordered by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), 9 others by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), 9 wells by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), and two others were ordered as projects. There was one other well that was ordered by the exploration department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Furthermore, 72 drilling rigs were operated by NIDC in offshore and onshore projects during the period.

MNA/SHANA