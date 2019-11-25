Iran eyes 680 mcm/d gas output in South Pars

Iran is currently producing 630 mcm/d of gas from the joint offshore field.

During a visit to the gas field, Mohammad Meshkinfam, POGC CEO, said development projects in phases 13, 14 and 22-24 were ongoing by domestic companies.

He said there was a necessity to develop the field as soon as possible because it was joint with Qatar in Persian Gulf waters, adding POGC was seriously concerned with the completion of the phases under an integrated and systematic masterplan.

Recently, POGC installed two platforms in the gas field which belong to the Phase 22-24 project.

Once operational, the platforms will add a billion cubic feet per day of gas to the field’s output, he said.

The POGC CEO further added that gas production from Phase 14 would initiate soon, saying that Platform 14B was ready for production and would become operational as soon as it becomes linked with a pipeline to deliver its gas to onshore processing facilities. The platform will be operated with 500 bcm/d of production capacity.

Meshkinfam also added that three other platforms would be loaded to their offshore spots in South Pars by the end of the current Iranian calendar year to March 20.

By inaugurating phases 13, 14, and 22-24, the field’s production capacity will cross 680 mcm/d.

