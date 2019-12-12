Ofcom confirms receiving Iran's complaint against adversary Persian-language networks

He tweeted on Wednesday that the Institute, tasked with observing visual media dubbed “Ofcom” has announced its readiness for probing into Iran's complaint.

He went on to say that the complaint against Persian BBC is simultaneously being pursued through BBC World Service.

Earlier, Baeedinejad said that the Iranian nation will never forget how the vicious media outlets, including Persian BBC, Voice of America, Man-o-To and Iran International are trying to introduce the organized rioters, killers and saboteurs as political critics.

It should be noted that Iranian Embassy in London filed a formal complaint against adversary Persian-language TV channels based in the United Kingdom on Nov. 22 for misreporting on the recent development in Iran and urging for violence.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation. Those above mentioned Persian-language TV channels were involved in misreporting on the events and were even urging for widespread violence at the time to derail the protests.

MNA/IRN83591104