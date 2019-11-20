Protesters differ from rioters: Guardian Council chief

Referring to the recent events in the country, he said on Wednesday that all the people who protested and took to the streets were not rioters, adding that concerns of the people regarding the increase of prices have to be understood.

Insecurity and chaos are not what the protesters' demand; looting, burning houses and shops and attacking the people and law enforcement with weapons and knives are not done by protesters, he added.

The police must provide security and peace for people, he mentioned.

Referring to the rallies of people in a number of Iranian cities in support of the Islamic Establishment to condemn acts of sabotage and hooliganism by rioters in recent riots and protests, he noted that these rallies showed that the Iranian people love the Islamic Revolution and the Leader and won't let the enemy to abuse their protests and demands.

referring to the US, Pahlavi Dynasty, and the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) support to rioters, he said that vigilant protestors separated themselves from the agitators and the enemies failed to succeed.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property.

According to the made estimations by an Iranian security organization, during the organized unrest in the past two days, following the implantation of the gasoline price amendments scheme, some 100 banks, and 57 shops were set on fire or plundered.

