Iranians once again foiled enemies’ plots: senior cleric

Addressing the public at today’s sermon, Ayatollah Khatami said, by the help of God, the great and vigilant Iranian nation once again thwarted the enemies’ plots last week, which were aimed at undermining the country’s security under the disguise of public protests.

He added that the US was at the head of recent evils in Iran with its own confession.

"The enemies admitted themselves that they had been planning for three years. People were trained outside and inside. Saudi Arabia spent its money on the riots, provided them with media, but their plots were thwarted," he said.

Ayatollah Khatami said, "One of the manifestations of God's help is to thwart enemy conspiracies. Against Ibrahim Khalilullah (AS) they provided some firewood but their kidnapping was neutralized."

"Remember this sweet experience from the Leader that we have thwarted the conspiracy of our enemies politically and militarily," he noted.

"This is divine favor. Believe in God and, God is with us," the senior cleric added.

Iran began rationing gasoline and substantially increased the price of fuel on November 15, saying the revenue would be used to assist those financially struggling families. The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property.

