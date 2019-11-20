Blasts in Asaluyeh among rioters’ plans: Rabeie

Admitting that the toughest pressure is imposed on the Iranian nation in the current year due to US-led sanctions, Rabeie noted that those protesting about gasoline rices hike stopped their demonstrations on Saturday and those who were sowing unrest on Sunday and Monday were rioters.

“According to some reports, rioters had blocked the road to Asaluyeh and did not let working shift changes occur in the city's companies and complexes,” the spokesman said.

“Rioters planned to cause some explosions in that city and had fastened some dynamites to the pipe,” he added.

“Some disturbers were also aimed at blocking the entrance of imported goods to the country from Bandar Imam Port,” he informed.

“We were faced with a rioting wave which sought to abuse the nations' protest against gasoline price amendments,” Rabeie added.

Expressing condolences with those who have incurred losses during the unrest, the Iranian officials thanked Iranian Police Force and intelligence ministry and other security organizations for ensuring the security of the country during the riots.

MNA/4776868