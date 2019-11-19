Police seize 600 kg crystal meth in a week

The Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian said on Tuesday that 200 and 300 kilograms of crystal meth have been discovered and seized in two separate operations carried out by police forces in borders of the country with Afghanistan.

126 kilograms of crystal meth have also been confiscated in another operation in South Khorasan Province, he added.

Referring to the prevalence of this illicit drug and its tendency to be trafficked by drug cartels, Zahedian said that crystal meth is more easily produced in Afghanistan, is cheap, and therefore it is more profitable for them to smuggle it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

