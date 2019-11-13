Stem cell exports registered considerable jump this year: official

Secretary of Stem Cells Development Headquarters of Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Amir Ali Hamidieh, made the remarks on Wed. and added, “unlike the previous two years, the export of knowledge-based companies active in the field of stem cells made a significant increase this year.”

Hamidieh pointed to some measures taken by the Headquarters and added, “as many as 18 blood stem cells graft centers have been set up in the country.”

He termed the commissioning of National Network of Donors of Stem Cells in the Ministry of Health and Medical Education as ‘valuable’.

Turning to the increase in the number of knowledge-based companies active in the field of stem cell, he stated that the number currently stands at 140.

MA/IRN83552852