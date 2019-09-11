Iranian knowledge-based company exports bioreactor to Germany

Bioreactor, system which supports a biologically active environment, is used in the biotechnological production of substances such as pharmaceuticals, antibodies, or vaccines, or for the bioconversion of organic waste.

The CEO of the Iranian company Amir Abbas Ekhterayi said that his company is leading a group of knowledge-based firms in Iran active in process industries including oil and gas, mining industries and medicine.

“We have established six production lines in medicine sector,” he informed.

In one case, a bioreactor is a vessel in which a chemical process is carried out which involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms. This process can either be aerobic or anaerobic. These bioreactors are commonly cylindrical, ranging in size from liters to cubic meters, and are often made of stainless steel.

It may also refer to a device or system designed to grow cells or tissues in the context of cell culture. These devices are being developed for use in tissue engineering or biochemical engineering.

