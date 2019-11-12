  1. Technology
12 November 2019 - 15:17

Iranian, Chinese knowledge-based firms to expand coop.

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Iranian and Chinese knowledge-based companies have reached an agreement to will their cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

Representatives of Iranian delegation of knowledge-based companies met and held talks with Chinese officials in Shanghai on ways to increase export of knowledge-based, technological and innovative products.

The directors of knowledge-based companies from various important scientific fields accompanied the Iranian delegation in this visit to China.

Information technology, stem cells, industrial machinery and equipment, and the health sector were the main topics of discussion during the meeting.

