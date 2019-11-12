Hamas bias is fraught with consequences

As you know in the midst of the Syrian events, the Hamas leadership did not support the Assad government, ignored diplomatic efforts and advice from the Islamic Republic of Iran and joyfully rushed into the arms of Qatar and Turkey. This was followed by a series of statements with anti-Assad overtones, reproaches against Iran and Hezbollah, meetings with representatives of the self-proclaimed 'Syrian opposition' and so on. Then the situation changed 180 degrees. And now Hamas is hastily seeking to reconcile with all members of the Axis of Resistance Alliance.

Relations with the Gulf countries have never been ideal for Hamas, the reason is the Pro-Zionist inclination of the monarchies. Therefore, a priori it was naive to expect from the despots of the Arabian Peninsula, some decent attitude towards themselves. Hamas simply miscalculated. He miscalculated in two directions, the first to create a balance (to try to play on two sides, between Tehran and Riyadh), and the second-Hamas naively believed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE would be interested in cooperation with the Palestinian resistance organization, at least in terms of diplomacy or humanitarian actions, the reality was different, the monarchies do not care about Palestine, and now they do not even hide their connection with Zionism. And by the way it is not necessary to put Qatar as an example, the Emirate only plays its role of "assistant to Hamas", we should never forget that Qatar by its nature is completely tied to local tribalism, and like all regimes of the Persian Gulf, is associated with Zionism.

The Saudis and the UAE are not just unwilling to cooperate with Hamas, they are pursuing an openly anti-Palestinian policy, and striking directly at Hamas. In 2010, the UAE assisted Mossad in the assassination of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh, and in 2019, participating in the occupation of Yemen, the Emirates committed the murder of a Hamas representative in Yemen. For their part, the Saudis have organized a whole anti-Hamas and anti-Palestinian campaign of arrests. In Saudi prisons, Palestinians are bullied and interrogated by representatives of Zionism. These facts show how close Riyadh and the Zionist colony have become, now this tandem is no longer hiding anything and openly fighting the Islamic resistance of Palestine and its allies in the region. In fairness, we note that neither in Syria nor in Lebanon, on the part of local authorities, nothing like this was and could not be. Hamas must draw conclusions.

It is strange that Hamas in relation to the open Pro-Zionist policies of the Gulf regimes is limited only to verbal condemnation. Very strange. For some reason, there are no sharp political steps, as it was in Syria. Although Damascus has not been seen in anti-Palestinian actions or rhetoric, Assad's government has been completely immersed in internal conflict. However, Hamas was not confused by this fact. Most of the leadership of the Palestinian organization explaining their departure from Syria, motivated their actions by something like "protection of the people of Syria", in other words, sided with the"opposition". In this case, the question is brewing. Why in Syria, in the internal strife of the Syrians, Hamas took one side, although no one involved the Palestinians in the conflict, and in Saudi Arabia, Hamas is limited to "verbal condemnation", although in this monarchy there is a targeted campaign against the Palestinians. With regard to the Saudis and the UAE, there are not even enough "harsh" statements that Abu marzouk, for example, allowed him in relation to Iran and Assad, until recently. Only the standard set of remarks condemning the policy of persecution of Palestinians applies to the Gulf regimes.

If someone wants to say that these are different situations, then no it is not. In Saudi Arabia, there is a struggle for the throne and the clash of princes is evidence, but so far, that there are no analogs of Syrian events, but who said that the Saudis were able to avoid such a crisis in the future?

Conclusion. Hamas is well aware of the events in Saudi Arabia, but simply ignores all options for dealing with the Pro-Zionist power of the Saudis. Hamas does not express support for Saudi dissidents, opposition forces within the dictatorship, and is not interested in joining the Alliance of the main enemies of the Pro-Zionist power of the Saudis and the UAE. With this approach to the Palestinian cause, Hamas will remain a permanent 'supporter of the truce with the Zionists' in Gaza. While other Palestinian Islamic forces will be at the forefront of the resistance, I am sure such a day will come soon.

MNA/TT