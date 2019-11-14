US stealing Syria's oil, its regime akin to Nazis: Bashar Assad

"The US is a state, based like any regime on gangs of bandits. The US president doesn't represent the country, he is just an executive director of a company that has its board of directors, who represent other companies that in fact own the country," the Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday in an interview with Russia 24, according to Sputnik.

It becomes relevant to recognize that the US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States intended to retain control over oil fields in Syria’s northeast, despite scaling down its military presence in the area.

About 90 percent of Syria’s oil reserves are concentrated east of the Euphrates River, which was previously a stronghold and the main source of income for Daesh* terrorists, and is now mainly controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Sputnik added.

