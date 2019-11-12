Hezbollah strongly condemns Israeli regime's aggression on Gaza

In a statement on Tuesday, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah denounced the Israeli aggression on Gaza martyred the military commander of Islamic Jihad movement Baha Abu al-Atta and his revered wife.

The statement of the Lebanese Resistance movement also condemned the Israeli regime's missile attack on the home of an Islamic Jihad political leader, Akram al-Ajouri, who survived but his son and granddaughter were martyred.

In a statement, Hezbollah congratulated the Islamic Jihad and the martyrs’ families on their martyrdom, underlining the steadfastness of the Palestinians and the ability of the Palestinian resistance to respond vigorously to the Zionist aggression.

Hezbollah finally stressed that God willing, the martyrdom of the Resistance forces will result in their final victory against the occupiers.

MNA/PR