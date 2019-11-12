OIC condemns Israeli regime's attack in Gaza

OIC said in a press release that this hostility is considered a blatant violation of the humanitarian international laws and international agreements, Kuwaiti news agency Kuna has reported about the Tuesday OIC statement.

The OCI statement blamed the Israeli regime for the consequences of such dangerous escalation.

It also called on the international community to hold its responsibilities by offering international protection to the Palestinian people, it said.

The statement, furthermore, called on the Israeli occupation forces to halt their continuous attacks on the Palestinian people, and to respect their commitments according to the international law, it added.

In the attacks by the Israeli regime on Gaza since they began last night, at least five Palestinian including one of Islamic Jihad commanders have become martyred. In response, Palestinian Resistance forces have fired a barrage of rockets towards the occupied lands. According to the latest reports, a rocket has targeted a gathering of Israeli forces injuring several Zionist troops. An Israeli tank has also been destroyed by Palestinian forces.

KI/PR