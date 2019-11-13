Israeli airstrikes martyr 4 more Palestinians, raising death toll to 16

According to the health ministry in the blockaded enclave, the death toll from the regime’s assaults since Tuesday morning has so far risen to 16.

The latest figures by the Gaza Health Ministry indicate that the Israeli raids have left a total of 45 people injured, including 23 children.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist Jihad movement, said on Wednesday that a member of the resistance group, Khalid Mavaz, 38, had lost his life in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza.

The Israeli military said its forces targeted Mavaz as he was preparing to launch rockets into the Israeli-occupied territories, a day after the regime assassinated senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, along with his wife, in a targeted strike.

Ata’s assassination sparked Palestinian retaliatory attacks, with Israeli military sources saying more than 200 rockets have been fired from Gaza into the occupied territories on Tuesday.

Israel’s national emergency service said it had treated 46 Israelis since the Gaza rocket fire began.

MNA/PR