Continued resistance against aggressors key to solve Yemen crisis

“The resistance and faith of the Yemeni people have made the aggressors seek a political solution for the current quagmire they have created [in that country],” Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with Yemen's new Ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim Mohammad Mohammad al-Deilami Tuesday.

The Iranian official referred to the fiendish plots of the US and the Zionist regime on partitioning the regional countries, stressing that “Tehran will always back Yemen’s territorial integrity and unity.”

Amir-Abdollahian called on the international bodies to back the trampled rights of the Yemeni people, saying, “It is imperative that the real representatives of the Yemeni nation attend the international forums and organizations to voice the real and rightful demands of their people.”

The Yemeni envoy, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its continued support to his country against the arrogant powers, saying “We will never stop our efforts till we meet the Yemeni people’s needs.”

