Improving combat power on agenda: defense min.

"In accordance with the set target, which is underscored by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian defense ministry will do its best effort to deter enemies’ threats," he said.

He also highlighted the close cooperation between the defense ministry and local scientific, academic and knowledge-based bodies as well as domestic car industry, saying that the ministry is ready to support domestic car and auto parts sector against US sanctions via supply its demands.

Iranian military officials admit that the country knows no deadlock in developing its required equipment and boosting the country’s defense power by relying on domestic capabilities.

On October 9, Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that achievements of Iranian armed forces in the defense sector are based on modern technologies.

“IRGC has made great achievements in all scientific, economic, technical, and industrial fields of the defense sector after the Global Arrogance imposed tyrannical sanctions,” said Salami.

On October 6, Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the country is experiencing a turning point in military equipment production.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came last month as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MNA/FNA13980814000465