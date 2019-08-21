Improvement of defense capacities on IRGC agenda

As stated, developing production capacities in various sectors such as expansion of knowledge-based networks and increasing accessibility to modern systems and technologies stand among the achievements of domestic defense industry in the past years and in the sanctions era.

Domestic defense’s achievements and capabilities in various sectors, which meet international standards and are able to deter enemies’ threats, have made the Islamic Republic the top power in the region and a rival to trans-regional powers, the statement said.

Undoubtedly, defense industry is the “symbol of Iran’s authority and the country’s production boom,” it added.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

