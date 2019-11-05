China opposes arbitrary US sanctions on Iran: FM spokesman

In yet another desperate move, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on nine Iranian individuals and one entity on the 40th anniversary of embassy seizure by the Iranian students earlier on Monday.

In reaction to a question on the new US move against Tehran, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said "China opposes unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction". Arbitrary sanctions or threat of sanction cannot solve problems. The key is dialogue and negotiation. Following the principle of equality and mutual respect, we hope relevant parties will resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation and jointly uphold peace and stability of the region and beyond."

