Iran observing a turning point in military equipment production

“The [current] approach to making smart defense equipment is a turning point in the defense industry,” Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks on Monday while visiting the Defense Industries’ exhibition.

The commander referred to the considerable improvements in the homegrown warfare and weapons in the past years, saying “Such capabilities can still be further extended by the help of experts at the defense industries.”

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years.

Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MNA/4738160