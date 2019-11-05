Two Iranian titles win at Ojai Filmfest. in US

Iranian documentary ‘Finding Farideh’, co-directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Atai, received an Honorable Mention at the 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival in the US.

The festival also awarded Iranian short ‘Driving Lessons’, directed by Marzieh Riahi, with the Best Narrative Short award.

‘Finding Farideh’ is about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now she overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family, and to find out about her Iranian identity and culture.

The film is Iran’s entry for the best international feature category (formerly foreign language film) in the 92nd Academy Awards.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

It had previously won the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the award for best short drama at the 13th edition of the I Will Tell International Film Festival in London.

The 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival will run through Nov. 13. The list of winners was released on Nov. 3.

MS/4764182