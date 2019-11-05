India’s KIFF to host Iran’s ‘Women Who Run With The Wolves’

Amir Athar Soheili's debut feature takes place on the fringes of the war, but it cannot be considered a war film. The story of ‘Women Who Run with The Wolves’ only takes place in a war location and can be described as a romantic drama.

The film is the sole representative of Iranian cinema in the competitive section of the KIFF among 15 films from 15 countries.

Actress Laya Zanganeh plays the lead role in the film.

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is an annual film festival held in Kolkata, India. Founded in 1995, it is the second oldest international film festival in India. The festival is organized by the West Bengal Film Centre under the West Bengal Government.

KIFF is considered to be India's oldest film festival, along with the Goa International Film Festival of India and is approved by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

The 25th Kolkata International Film Festival will be held on 8-15 November 2019 in Kolkata, India.

