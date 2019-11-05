‘6.5 per Meter’ wins at 32nd Tokyo Film Festival

According to Hollywood Reporter, ‘6.5 per meter’ has won the best director award in the event.

Navid Mohammdzadeh also won the best actor award at the festival.

‘6.5 per meter’ is about narcotics officer Samad who has seen his share of a drug dealer’s lies and games, and his patience has come to run thin. While searching for the infamous drug baron Nasser Khakzad, he and his colleague Hamid scour the streets of Tehran, turning an overcrowded prison on its head. With his rough and dubious approach, Samad finally manages to find the criminal’s whereabouts – but things do not quite go according to plan.

The 32nd edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is the only Japanese ﬁlm festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). TIFF started in 1985 as Japan’s ﬁrst major ﬁlm festival. Since then, TIFF has grown to become one of the leading ﬁlm festivals in Asia.

The festival was held from October 28 to November 5, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan.

