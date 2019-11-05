'Am I A Wolf? goes to Chicago Children's filmfest.

The animation depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The Iranian animation will have a screening at the 36th Annual Chicago International Children's Film Festival on Nov. 8.

It was recently awarded the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film, known as DOK Leipzig, in Germany.

Chicago International Children's Film Festival is the oldest children’s film festival in the Western Hemisphere and is the largest and first Oscar-qualifying children’s film festival in the world.



The 36th annual Festival runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019 at multiple Chicago-area venues and presents on average 250 new films from 40 countries along with workshops, director presentations, and seminars.



The Festival is presented by Facets, a nonprofit that connects people to independent ideas through transformative film experiences, according to the event's organizers.

