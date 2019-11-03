'Am I A Wolf?' wins Golden Dove award in Germany

The awarding ceremony for the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film, also known as DOK Leipzig, was held on Saturday, during which the Iranian title 'Am I A Wolf?', directed by Amir Houshang Moein, was awarded the Golden Dove for best animated film.

The animation depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

Another Iranian title taking part at the festival, short documentary ‘Asho’, directed by Jafar Najafi, also received an honorable mention at the event.

DOK Leipzig is one of the leading festivals for documentary and animated films, built on more than 60 years of history and tradition. The festival is a celebration of films with the highest artistic and innovative approaches to storytelling, embodying our values of peace, tolerance, human dignity and freedom of expression, according to the event's website.

The 62nd edition of the festival was held on October 28 through November 3, 2019.

MS/SABA39860