Iranian doc ‘Last Supper’ screened in Tokyo

The screening was organized by the cultural section of the Iranian embassy in Tokyo.

Following the screening, Aoyama Hiroyuki, a professor at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, delivered a lecture on issues related to extremism and terrorism in the region.

The program was attended by over 100 students from various departments, particularly students of Persian, Arabic and Turkish languages.

‘Last Supper’ is a documentary about the Syrian Christians and their struggles during the occupation of their land by ISIL terrorists.

The documentary had been previously screened at the second Iranian Film Week in Japan this summer.

