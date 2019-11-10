140 films from 25 countries taking part at 36th Tehran short filmfest.

Director of 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival, Sadegh Mousavi, said 140 short documentary, experimental and animated films from 25 countries including Spain, France, Germany, USA, Russia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, The Netherlands, China, India, Belgium, Nepal, Slovenia, Singapore, Japan, Peru, Lithonia, Turkey, Luxemburg, Croatia, Serbia, Malta are taking part at the event.

Jury members form New Zealand, India, Portugal, Belgium and Iran will judge the films in the national and international sections of the event.

He added the festival is thirty-six years old, while 80% of the world's festivals are less than 10 years old.

Mousavi noted that several seminars and workshops are slated to be held attended by foreign guests.

"Some 1648 works were sent to the secretariat in the national section and less than 10%, 140 works, were handpicked for the festival lineup," he added.

The festival will be screening films simultaneously in several Iranian provinces including Boshehr, Southern Khorasan, Ilam, Hormuzgan, Maznadaran, Eastern Azerbaijan, Qom and Khozestan.

The 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival will wrap up on November 15.

