‘Magralen’ goes to Blue Danube Film Festival

“In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a formula 1 race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colourful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” reads the synopsis of ‘Magralen’.

The official selection of the festival includes 59 films that will be screened in Vienna and Budapest, capitals of Austria and Hungary.

The Blue Danube Film Festival is a short film festival, which showcases independent films from all over the world. The festival encourages creativity and experimentation, according to the event’s website.

The third edition of the festival will be held on 17-24 November 2019 in Vienna and Budapest.

‘Magralen’ had taken part at the 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) this year.

