Iran’s Oscar entry to vie at Persian Filmfest. in Australia

The lineup for the documentary section of the 8th edition of Persian Film Festival includes ‘Finding Farideh’, co-directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Atai, ‘Shouting at the Wind,' co-directed by Siavash Jamali and Ata Mehrad, ‘Like My Name Pegah’ by Soudabeh Beizaee, ‘Gracefully’ by Arash Es’haghi, ‘Beloved’ by Yaser Talebi, and ‘To See and To Be', by Ali Shilandari.

‘Finding Farideh’ is about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now she overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family, and to find out about her Iranian identity and culture.

The film is Iran’s entry for the best international feature category (formerly foreign language film) in the 92nd Academy Awards.

The documentaries were selected by Mehrdad Oskoui, which will be competing for the Golden Gazelle Award.

The Persian Film Festival 2019 will take place from 4 to 8 December at in Australia. Through film screenings, forums, masterclasses and special events, the Festival highlights the richness of Iranian cinema and Persian-speaking filmmakers from around the globe.

The festival will be presented in three venues across Sydney at Palace Norton Street, Central, hosting over 30 sessions, a special documentary program, Q&As with international filmmakers, and a year-round monthly program, according to the event’s organizers.

