Blocking US infiltration into Iran based on religious principles, IRGC statement says

“Blocking the US political infiltration in Iran and its dominance over the country through refusing to negotiate with the Great Satan is a policy based on religious and logical principles [of the Islamic Republic],” according to the IRGC statement issued a day ahead of the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran by Iranian students on November 4, 1979.

The statement also said that the US embassy takeover paved the way for the creation and the development of the 'Anti-Global Arrogance Discourse' with ramifications beyond Iran’s borders.

The statement dated back the US animosity towards the Iranian nation to 66 years ago when the US staged the 1953 coup in Iran, adding that despite all the malicious and terrorist acts by the US, the Islamic Republic of Iran today has extended its strategic depth as the most effective deterrent factor in the international relations.

The Revolutionary Guards further noted that the Iranian nation and the sacred Islamic Establishment by adopting ‘Resistance Discourse’ have defeated the sanctions and the Maximum Pressure policy of Global Arrogance (hegemonic powers led by the US).

The Guards also pointed to the recent unrest in Iraq and Lebanon and the negative reaction of the people of those two countries to the US and Israeli intervention in their internal affairs, noting that the Resistance culture, which originated in the US embassy takeover in 1979, put an end to the ISIL terrorism and foiled the conspiracies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

The statement, in the end, urges the religious, revolutionary and vigilant Iranian nation for a huge turnout to the nationwide rallies tomorrow, which marks the anniversary of the US embassy takeover, commemorated every year in Iran as the National Day Against Global Arrogance.

KI/4762528