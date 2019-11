TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – On the occasion of the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance in Iran, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a large number of students on Sunday morning. The 13th of Aban is the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, which is marked every year with nationwide rallies.