Fight against Global Arrogance Day rallies

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Massive rallies to commemorate the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance kicked off in Tehran.

Every year, on 4 November, known as the Student Day in Iran and the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, all Iranian people, as well as school and university students across the nation, hold massive rallies in the streets to voice their disapproval of US policies and to mark the anniversary of the seizure of the former US Embassy in Iran in 1979.

Shouting the slogans of "Down with the USA", "Down with Israel" the Iranian people voice their objection over global arrogance and they call on all Muslims and freedom seeker nations not to succumb to the bullying of arrogant powers.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami will deliver a speech today on the occasion.