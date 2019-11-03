Americans have realized they are not following a winning path through sanctions: Rouhani

Speaking in a cabinet session on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran by Iranian students on November 4, 1979 tomorrow, President Rouhani said that November 4 marks the participation of the Iranian students in the overall movement of the Iranian nation towards independence.

Rouhani also said that the occasion, which is commemorated every year in Iran as the National Day Against Global Arrogance, shows that the Iranian students vigilantly chose the justice-seeking path, saying that the embassy takeover was a reaction to the US intervention in Iran's internal affairs as it had done during the 1953 coup.

The president further recalled the US re-imposition of sanctions on November 4 last year, noting that the US sanctioning policy against Iran has failed.

He added that Americans must have realized they are not following a winning path through the sanctions.

