French envoy calls for lifting of US sanctions on Iran

According to the Public Relations Department of the Governor Office of the central Iranian province of Isfahan, Philippe Thiebaud made the comments in a meeting with the Isfahan provincial governor Abbas Rezaei.

In the meeting, Rezaei said that the US has failed in its hostile actions against Iran, saying the Iranian people are living a normal life despite being under the cruel US sanctions.

Isfahan provincial governor criticized the US lack of commitment to its international obligations as it was shown in its illegal withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), saying that the Iranian people are not going to trust the US anymore to enter talks with it.

He called on Europe to show its independence in implementing the JCPOA-related commitments.

The governor of the Iranian historical city of Isfahan called for visa facilitation on the part of France as an important factor that could develop relations between the two countries in the tourism and economic fields.

Philippe Thiebaud, in turn, expressed his happiness with his visit to Isfahan, saying that he will try to expand cooperation between France and Isfahan.

The French diplomat further referred to the US sanctions on Iran, saying “we believe that the environment of sanctions is improperly formed and they should be lifted because Iran and its people can be of great help to the international sectors of different countries and to the resolution of regional and global issues.”

“We are aware of the overall issues between the United States and Iran, and since France is also a member of the JCPOA, it is trying to preserve the deal because we consider it a good agreement that also serves Iran's interests,” he added.

Thiebaud further said “I believe in Iran's creativity to overcome crises, and I believe that despite a side's lack of commitment to the JCPOA, it can expand its cooperation with other countries.”

KI/FNA13980812001103