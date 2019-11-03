MP calls for massive turnout in Nov. 4 rallies to protest US crimes

Yousef Davoodi, the representative of Sarab constituency, said massive rallies will show people's strong protest to Washington’s crimes against the Iranian nation in the past forty years.

He noted that while the Americans’ growing pressures in the past months are aimed at collapsing the Islamic Republic’s economy and integrity, the wise people of Iran will foil such plots again and will not let the enemies reach their vicious goals.

Iranians are expected to hold nationwide rallies on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the former US embassy's takeover.

On November 4, 1979, a group of university students took over the embassy, which they believed had turned into a center of espionage, plotting to overthrow the nascent Islamic Republic, and held 52 American diplomats for 444 days.

Documents found at the political mission corroborated claims by the revolutionary students that Washington had been using the compound to hatch plots against Iran.

November 4, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, is also known as the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

Anger toward America had already been growing throughout 1979 as Iran’s revolutionary government took hold, but it boiled over in October when the United States took in the ailing shah for medical treatment.

Many of those sentiments remain today amid the escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and subsequent sanctions that have hit ordinary Iranians hard.

