Some trying to distort history of US-Iran tensions: Ayatollah Khamenei

“Some try to say that the tensions between Iran and the US started after the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, but this is a distortion of the history,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a number of students on Sunday.

The meeting was held on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover. On November 4, 1979, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which had turned into a center of espionage aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

The day, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, is also known as the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that “The disputes between the Iranian nation and the American government dates back to the 1953 [US-led] coup and even before that.”

In August 1953, the British and American intelligence agencies initiated a coup by the Iranian military, setting off a series of events, including riots in the streets of the capital, Tehran, which led to the overthrow of Mossadeq's legal government and his arrest.

Noting that the US has been trying to seize every opportunity to hit the Iranian nation with different means, the Leader underlined the need for a ban on negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block the American infiltration.

"This prohibition of negotiation has a strong logic: it will block the way of the enemy's infiltration, display the Islamic Republic's impressiveness to the world, and shatter America's false aura before the world," the Leader said.



