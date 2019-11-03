  1. Politics
3 November 2019 - 19:18

Iranian Army statement on anniv. of US embassy takeover:

US role in recent Iraq, Lebanon unrests shows necessity of 1979 US embassy takeover in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement ahead of the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran by Iranian students on November 4 1979.

The Army in its statement described the day on which the US embassy was taken over by the Iranian students on November 4, 1979, as an unforgettable day in the minds of the ardent and the vigilant Iranian nation.

The statement also described the November 4 1979 as a day that symbolizes the Iranian nation’s determination to fight against Global Arrogance (hegemonic powers led by the US) and a day on which the enemies of the nation suffered humiliation at the hands of the Iranian students.

The Army further noted that today’s security in Iran is a result of the lack of a US mission in the country, adding that the US part in recent Iraq, Lebanon unrests has shown the necessity of US embassy takeover in Tehran.

The statement further highlights that the Army is prepared to confront any acts of sabotage by the enemies against the country’s security, stressing that the Iranian military will defend the country’s security with all might.

