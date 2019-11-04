France to host Festival Nouvelles Images d'Iran

Faithful to the memory of the traveler of this Breton town, Pierre-Olivier Malherbe, who had forged close ties with Persia in the seventeenth century, this event perpetuates the relationship that exists between the French and Persian cultures.

The first edition of the festival will be held by the Iran-France Center in collaboration with the municipality of Vitre and sponsored by Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation and World Culture Association.

The festival aims at introducing the new generation of Iranian cinema and the contemporary Iran. Six Iranian films which were selected by Abolfazl Jalili, Iranian director will be screened in this festival.

