'Am I A Wolf' wins top prize at Animation Marathon in Greece

The Iranian animation won the '1st Animation Marathon Award' at the Greek film festival.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

Houshang Moein's film was also recently awarded the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film, known as DOK Leipzig, in Germany.

The 5th 'Animation Marathon' film festival took place from November 20 to 24 in Athens.

