'Am I A Wolf?' takes part at two European film festivals

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The animation took part at the 43rd Cinanima International Animated Film Festival in Portugal, held on 11-17 November 2019.

It was also screened at the 26th edition of Kraków Film Festival in Poland, held on 11-20 November 2019.

The animation was recently awarded the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film, known as DOK Leipzig, in Germany.

MS/SABA45376