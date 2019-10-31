Committee in Security Council deciding about 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments

Some decisions are made by this committee and regarding the ongoing circumstances, the fourth step is highly probable to be taken, he informed.

Noting that Iran is interested in taking the diplomatic path with Europeans, Mousavi added that Europeans, in particular the French, are doing their best to fulfill their commitments although no tangible achievements have been gained in this regard yet.

Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that Tehran will take the next step in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) if other parties fail to secure Iran’s interests.

“As we have already said, a committee is reviewing Iran’s measures for the fourth step [of reducing commitments to the JCPOA],” he told reporterson the sideline of a cabinet meeting.

“If our demands are not met by Europeans in the two-month period of the third step, we will take the fourth step in the announced time.”

One year after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced in May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to JCPOA in a transparent manner and according to Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Tehran has so far taken three steps, highlighting that all its measures are reversible as soon as other parties can shield its economy from damages of US unilateral sanctions. Tehran will announce the fourth step on Nov. 7.

Considering all the made statements and remarks of Iranian senior officials, the country’s fourth step of reducing JCPOA commitments may include: unveiling chain of 30 IR6 centrifuges, increasing enrichment level, running the second phase of Arak reactor as well as installing its refueling machine, besides unveiling IR7, IR8, and IR9 centrifuges.

MNA/ 4759688