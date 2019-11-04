EU's commitment to JCPOA depends on the full compliance by Iran

The European Union says it's still committed to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, even as that deal continues to collapse following US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the agreement, AP reported.

The reaction came after that Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced on Monday the country has launched a 30-strong cascade of IR6 centrifuge machines, adding that at present Iran has nearly 60 IR6 centrifuge machines which can produce a sum of 600 SWUs.

Germany's foreign minister also made a reaction on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.

"Iran has built very advanced centrifuges, which do not comply with the agreement," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference in response to a question about the announcement, Reuters reported.

In a reaction to the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and its subsequent sanctions on Tehran and in a response to Europe's sluggishness to save Iran's interests under the deal, Iran started modification of its nuclear deal undertakings in May after a year.

Tehran has decreased its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the 2015 deal.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

