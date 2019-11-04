EC requires Iran to reverse taken nuclear steps

The statement was made following that Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced Iran launched a chain of 30 IR6 centrifuges on the same day.

“We have not breached out JCPOA commitments,” he underscored.

“Presently, there are around 60 IR6 centrifuges, producing 600 SWU of energy,” Salehi said.

“Concrete foundations of units 2 and 3 of Bushehr nuclear power plant will be laid next week,” Salehi announced.

Salehi underlined that Iran will continue its discovery and extraction plans powerfully and that under JCPOA, the country had not abdicated its rights but had only accepted time and numerical restrictions.

“Before JCPOA, we produced 11,000 SWU of energy and after taking the third step of reducing our JCPOA commitments our production stands at 8,600 SWU,” according to AEOI head.

“The total number of new centrifuges is 490 ones, which manufacture above 2,660 SUW,” Salehi said.

“Before JCPOA, we had a variety of five new modern machines and after taking the third step the number has increased up to 15 one,” he added.

“We have about 500 kilograms of enriched uranium, all of which is not 4.2 percent,” he noted, “We add about 5,000 grams to the pile per day.”

As a reaction to the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and its subsequent sanctions on Tehran and in a response to Europe's sluggishness to save Iran's interests under the deal, Iran started modification of its nuclear deal undertakings in May.

Tehran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the 2015 deal.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

