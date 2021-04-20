  1. Iran
Apr 20, 2021, 1:00 PM

Iran not interested in step-by-step plan to restore JCPOA

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – According to Leader’s instructs, Iranian diplomats are not interested in a step-by-step plan to restore the JCPOA and to achieve results in Vienna talks, the government spokesman said.

Addressing his weekly presser on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei answered some questions over the ongoing Vienna talks aimed at reviving JCPOA.

Technically speaking, it is possible to lift all sanctions violating the 2015 nuclear deal, and to fully revive this agreement in a short period of time, he said, expressing hope to achieve this desirable result through constructive negotiations.

He went on to explain, “In a short period of time, the US government can return to its commitments under the deal and the Islamic Republic of Iran will also verify it in a short time; then it will return to its commitments immediately.”

Rabiei also expressed Iran’s firm stance towards a step-by-step plan to restore the JCPOA, saying, “According to Leader’s instructs we are not interested in such method to achieve results in Vienna talks.”

