Secondary circuit of Arak heavy water comes on stream

"If we divide the Arak heavy water’s reactor into 52 systems, we could say that 20 of them have been completed so far," Salehi said.

"18 systems are being designed and we have signed contracts for the completion of 12 others," he added.

“Designing and constructing the research reactor of Arak heavy water is one of the salient achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran taken in the field of nuclear technology," he said.

He expressed hope that the remaining systems of Arak heavy water reaction will be designed and operational by the end of 2020.

