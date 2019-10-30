Iran to take fourth JCPOA step if demands not met: Vaezi

“As we have already said, a committee is reviewing Iran’s measures for the fourth step [of reducing commitments to the JCPOA],” he told reporters on Wed. on the sideline of a cabinet meeting.

“If our demands are not met by Europeans in the two-month period of the third step, we will take the fourth step in the announced time.”

One year after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced in May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to JCPOA in a transparent manner and according to Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Tehran has so far taken three steps, highlighting that all its measures are reversible as soon as other parties can shield its economy from damages of US unilateral sanctions. Tehran will announce the fourth step on Nov. 7.

Developments in Iraq, Lebanon

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi also pointed to recent protests and developments in Iraq and Lebanon, warning of conspiracies of the US and the Israeli regime for destabilizing the two countries.

“America, the Zionist regime and some other countries are taking advantage of Iraqis and Lebanese’s public demands and seek their own objectives through controlling the social media and guiding the protests; this will harm the people of Iraq and Lebanon,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always believed that governments should pay attention to people’s demands and from the other side, demands should be put forward in a way that they won’t lead to chaos, destruction, and loss of lives,” he added.

He invited all the people of these two countries to show restraint and to not let the foreign countries pursue their aims which includes undermining the sitting governments in Lebanon and Iraq.

“Enemies are seeking to falsely demonstrate Marja’s and parties in Lebanon and Iraq as corrupt entities and also to create a division in ties between Iran and Iraq,” Vaezi said.

