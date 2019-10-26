Iranian political analyst urges gov. to pull out from JCPOA, NPT

“Regarding Europeans’ measures and behavior, pulling out from JCPOA and afterward from NPT must be on the government’s agenda,” he said.

“The taken steps by the government in scaling down JCPOA commitments have not been serious ones,” he added.

He noted that Trump’s anti-Iranian policies have failed but the US has suffered terribly from harsh answers of Iran.

The Iranian analyst reiterated that the government’s policy towards JCPOA has not been an effective one and amendments are required to be done in this regard as soon as possible.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

As announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the 4th step of reducing its commitments under the JCPOA in the near future if other parties fail to honor their commitments under the deal.

“Saving JCPOA strictly hinges on paying costs by Europe. Europe is able to comply with its commitments under JCPOA but unfortunately, Europe takes step in line with the US objectives and for this reason, Europe has no serious determination to save JCPOA,” Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour said in mid-October.

MNA/FNA