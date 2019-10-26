Iranian referees to officiate Malaysia vs Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers

FIFA has announced that Alireza Faghani, Mohammadreza Mansouri, Mohammadreza Abolfazli and Mo’ud Bonyadifar will officiate the game, reported the Iranian football federation.

The match will be held in the Group G of the preliminary round of qualification on November 19 at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Currently, Thailand leads Group G with seven points while Vietnam and UAE rank next with seven and six points respectively. Malaysia sits fourth with three points and Indonesia has failed to gain any point from its past four games.

Faghani has recently migrated to Australia but continues to officiate in international events as an Iranian referee. He has also become a full-time contracted referee for the upcoming Hyundai A-League 2019/20 Season.

The 2016 AFC Referee of the Year made history in the Russia 2018 World Cup by officiating the third-place playoff between Belgium and England. He had earlier refereed games between German and Mexico, Serbia and Brazil and France and Argentina matches in the World Cup.

